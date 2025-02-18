Simon Cowell has revealed Cheryl was originally set to be a judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ before pulling out days before the show launched in 2007.

‘The X Factor’ mogul, 65, opened up about how the singer’s move forced producers to scramble for a replacement ahead of the ‘BGT’ return for its 18th series on Saturday (22.02.25.)

Simon claimed the Girls Aloud singer, who later became a judge on ‘The X Factor’, “freaked out” at the last minute, leaving the show in chaos.

He told reporters: “We literally had two judges and a week to book someone. She calls me and goes, ‘I just can't do it,’ and wouldn't give me a reason.

“I think she was freaked out.”

Simon added Amanda Holden, 54, was the “only choice” to join the panel alongside himself and 59-year-old Piers Morgan.

He said: “I just knew it had to be Amanda because I’d met her and I really liked her, she was very funny and I just thought she’d fit the show perfectly.”

Amanda has remained on ‘BGT’ ever since, with Simon adding: “Fast forward 18 years and she's still a huge success and we have become great friends.

“I do consider her one of my best friends.”

The judging panel for the latest series consists of Simon, Amanda, singer Alesha Dixon, 46, Bruno Tonioli, 69, and guest judge KSI, 31.

Simon also claimed ‘BGT’ crew members “saved his life” during a dangerous act that “nearly killed him.” In an upcoming episode – a blindfolded daredevil who swung a mallet at watermelons near the show boss’ head, prompting a member of the health and safety team to intervene.

Simon said: “It’s that feeling when you kind of think somebody doesn't want you on the show any more. “This guy got really nervous, slipped, and was shaking as he was smashing these watermelons.

“The health and safety guys, normally quite annoying, actually stopped him. Thank God, they saved my life. When you’re up there you’re immersed in it and then you go home and think, ‘That s*** is dark, I nearly got killed twelve times.’”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ returns on Saturday 22 February at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.