Simon Cowell was tempted to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 65-year-old music mogul was supportive of his friend and The X Factor 2012 contestant Lucy Spraggan doing the hit Channel 4 show that sees ex-army officials put celebrities through Special Air Services training to test their mental, emotional and physical strength.

But Lucy, 34, told Simon not to join the show because she was worried he would "die".

She told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "He thought it was a great idea, me doing the show.

"He knows I love being outdoors. We do a lot of shooting air rifles and stuff together, so he knows this is my thing, testing my mental resilience.

"It was just funny because he had said, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll try and have a go at it.'

"I was like, 'Simon, you would literally die!' It was funny because it really contextualised how hard it was that I just straight away said to him, 'You would have no chance.'"

However, Lucy told Simon's wife, socialite Lauren Silverman, 48, that she should do Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The singer said: "But Lauren, I said to her at dinner the other day, 'You should have a go.' She could do it, it would be funny."

Despite Simon not being a recruit on the seventh series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, he appears in the show when he calls Lucy to give her words of encouragement.

She said: "The DS [directing staff] hung up on him and he was like, ‘I’ve never been so angry.'"

Joining Lucy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - which begins on Sunday (03.08.25) at 9pm - is The Traitors 2024 winner Harry Clark, who was a Lance Corporal in the army.

The pair will also be joined by RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two star Bimini, Love Island 2021 contestant Chloe Burrows, Love Island 2018 and 2022 star Adam Collard, and rapper Lady Leshurr.

Also, boxer Conor Benn, S Club 7 member Hannah Spearitt, footballer Troy Deeney, and Strictly Come Dancing 2024 star Tasha Ghouri will be taking part.

Completing the line-up are media personality Rebecca Loos, dancer-and-choreographer Louie Spence, author Michaella McCollum, and former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.