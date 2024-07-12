Simon Cowell believes social media is killing the quality of the music industry.

Simon Cowell has blamed social media for the decline of quality in the music industry

The 64-year-old entertainment mogul is currently searching for the next One Direction as a part of his new Netflix documentary ‘The Midas Touch’, though has reportedly been left disappointed with the less-than-stellar turnout of contestants.

Reflecting on the state of the music industry, the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge hit out at social media for allowing wannabe artists to by-pass traditional records labels and make it big.

He told Greatest Hits Radio: “The reality is that every day something like 200,000 songs are uploaded [to social media] so weirdly less people are getting signed, and less people are breaking worldwide.

“It’s the worst I’ve ever known it since I’ve been in the music business.”

Simon - who formed One Direction in 2010 after the five aspiring singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne appeared on ‘The X Factor’ - emphasised there was still a hunger for boybands, and argued the group would have “the biggest ticket sale in history” if they ever reformed.

He explained: “Those records have really stood the test of time they still really, really sound great.

“Imagine if they did reform and their tickets went on sale? They would have the biggest ticket sale in history, I genuinely believe that.

“I don’t know whether that’s going to happen or not so I’m going to find the next generation.”

Previously, a source told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column Netflix had slashed two of the audition dates in Newcastle for ‘The Midas Touch’, meaning the number of try-out sessions had been reduced from nine to seven.

Representatives for Simon told the publication that the dates hadn’t been axed as such, because venues simply hadn't been booked in Newcastle.

Instead, they said the changes were made due to their “travel schedule”.