Simon Cowell says his son Eric will have a role on 'Britain's Got Talent' in the future.

Simon is going to get his son Eric on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel soon

The 65-year-old music mogul's 11-year-old boy, whom he has with his 47-year-old socialite partner Lauren Silverman, loves watching the ITV1 talent show as it's being made, and the head honcho thinks there will be a place for him on the judging panel soon.

He told Heat magazine: "I like watching him watch the show in real-time. It's fun, and he likes it. Hopefully, he'll be on the judging panel in a few year's time. It'll happen."

'Britain's Got Talent' is celebrating its 18th birthday in 2025, and the TV personality has had "a real blast".

Simon added: "I can't [believe it]. You always hope that the people who come on the show are going to be interesting and different and stir emotion."

The star loves the moments when the acts shock him and the rest of the judges, as well as the venue's audience and viewers at home, although this series had a moment that almost left Simon knocking on death's door.

Speaking about the moment when a guy was smashing up watermelons near him, the record executive revealed: "You know the feeling when you think somebody doesn't want you on the show anymore? It was that.

"It was the closest, genuinely, where I'm thinking they want to kill me. That's how I felt because this guy got really nervous, and he'd slipped, and he was smashing these watermelons with a mallet.

"It was very gung-ho, very hard to watch. The watermelon juice was going in my face."

Praising the show's safety team, he continued: "The safety guys came and stopped him, thank God. They saved my life."

For series 18, Simon decided to hold all the auditions at Blackpool's Winter Gardens because the audience's energy was so good the last time the show visited the North West seaside town.

He added: "We use this expression, 'You're the fifth judge' - and they took it literally. At times, it was out-of-control deafening.

"Everyone wanted the Golden Buzzer. That's why we got a bit out of control with the amount of Golden Buzzers we did over the season."