Simon Cowell is set to launch a TV talent show to find the next big girl band.

Simon Cowell's new search for next big girl band

The 65-year-old music mogul is reportedly planning to follow up Simon Cowell: The Next Act, his Netflix programme about his bid to discover the next One Direction, with a second series about his search for a female group.

A source told The Sun’s TV Biz: “There’s huge amount of excitement around the boyband search show dropping on Netflix, which is expected to drop later this year.

“So it makes sense to consider a sequel with a similar concept but looking for the female equivalent.

“And if anyone can do it, it’s Simon. After all, through One Direction and Little Mix, he helped deliver two of the biggest pop acts of the last two decades.”

Simon is renowned for his TV talent shows including 'Pop Idol', 'The X Factor', 'Britain’s Got Talent' and 'America's Got Talent' and he previously shared how excited he is about his search for the nation’s next big boyband on his upcoming show.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Fundamentally it is about casting. Every great season really depends on who turns up.

“If you have kind of average people with boring personalities, it doesn’t matter what gimmicks I throw at the show, it won’t work.

“If someone is naturally good, has got charisma, and people root for them, then you’ve got half a chance.

“So I say to everyone, look, just focus on the casting.

“You get the casting right, we got a shot.”