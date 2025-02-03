Sinitta is thrilled to have been reunited with Simon Cowell for his new Netflix boy band show.

Sinitta is working with Simon Cowell again on The Midas Touch

The 'Toy Boy' hitmaker is joining forces with her former lover for 'The Midas Touch', which sees the long-time pals and "a few heavyweights" put together a group that they hope will be as big as One Direction.

Sinitta - who was famous for her revealing and risque outfits when she assisted Simon in judges' houses on 'The X Factor' - is quoted by the Daily Star's Hot TV column as saying: "It's really great to be reunited. I'm honoured to be a part of it.

"Simon has called in quite a few heavyweights to get involved ... big producers and writers.

"He is so excited about it."

The 65-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur has been focused on 'The X Factor', 'Britain's Got Talent' and 'America's Got Talent' for years and Sinitta thinks it is good for him to try something different.

The 61-year-old singer added: "It's cool for him to be doing something new."

Cowell's other shows provided the viewers some insight into an act's backstory before they performed to a panel of judges but 'The Midas Touch' is set to give the audience an access-all-areas pass.

Sinitta added: "This is more of a documentary.

"You'll get to see more of what happens behind the scenes.

"Artists are very different now.

"A lot more of them are writers, and they have more creative ideas.

"It will be interesting to see what happens."

Simon previously expressed fear that nobody would turn up and audition for the show as his experience of creating pop bands pre-dates the social media age, whereas teens can now stay in their bedrooms and make music.

During an interview with HELLO! magazine, he said: "[It’s] one of the scariest things I’ve ever done because I have no safety net.

"I used to do this 25 years ago, before social media, so now everyone is just in their bedrooms.

"Are they going to turn up to audition? I hope so!"