Siobhan McSweeney found playing an American a "challenge" in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

The 45-year-old Irish actress has swapped comedy for drama, appearing as a Texan motels owner, Lisa Davies, in the upcoming BBC thriller.

Siobhan - best known for playing Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It's the first time, apart from theatre, that I've played an American, so the accent was a challenge."

However, it turned out the six-part series was one of the best jobs she has done.

Siobhan continued: "Another would be the same with every show, where you're going to spend an awful lot of time with these people and worry if you are all going to get on.

"It turned out to be one of the most joyful jobs I've been on."

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue - which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the autumn - sees nine characters survive a plane crash in the Mexican jungle.

However, they start to die one by one in peculiar and gruesome ways, and they realise that there is a murderer among them.

The characters caught up in the plane crash - including Siobhan's alter ego's husband - try to stay alive against the heat, limited supplies and each other.

Siobhan joked that she would die within two days if she were in that situation.

The Amandaland star quipped: "I guess I'd die of boredom."

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue was shot in Gran Canaria, Spain, and this was one of the reasons Siobhan signed up to do the series.

She said: "I usually get to film in Northern Ireland.

"So it was like, 'Let's have a bit of fun.'"

Novelist Anthony Horowitz - best known for writing the hit Alex Rider book series - created Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, and he hopes people will enjoy the series.

Anthony, 70, said: "We live in a world in which it is hard to be sure of anything - we've 24-hour news, fake news, post-truth.

"But whodunnits lead to absolute truth.

"It's revealed at the end."