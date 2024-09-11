Sir David Attenborough is fronting a "landmark" series about Asia.

The legendary 98-year-old naturalist and broadcaster is set to present a seven-part natural history series on BBC One and iPlayer focused on the animals of the earth's largest continent, which marks the first time Asia has been the focus of a major BBC wildlife series.

From rhinos playing 'kiss chase' in "a bizarre courtship ritual" to red pandas and a lone wolf, the series will "showcase the breath-taking variety of Asia’s wildest places".

Through seven hour long episodes filming over the course of almost four years, the BBC says 'Asia' will reveal the continent's "most remarkable landscapes and animals, and feature dramatic, previously unseen behaviour".

Filming locations include Lake Baikal - the oldest and deepest lake in the world - as well as the vast taiga forest in northern Russia, Iran's Lut Desert, the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter, and cities like Tokyo, Taipei, Hanoi, Bangkok and Singapore.

The BBC added: "Iconic landscapes and intimate behaviour will be filmed using the very latest techniques, allowing audiences to experience the beauty and wonder of Asia like never before.

"This contemporary view of Asia will also explore the conservation challenges facing the continent and examine potential solutions."

The broadcaster's head of commissioning for Natural History is glad to have Sir David back at the helm for the special series.

Sreya Biswas said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Sir David Attenborough presenting our fantastic new landmark series Asia for BBC One.

"Asia is a continent steeped in beauty and intrigue with some of the most wonderfully diverse habitats on the planet.

"A feast for the eyes, bringing these incredible locations and wildlife to the screen, with some behaviours never seen before, has been really exciting.”