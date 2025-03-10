Sir David Suchet almost turned down TV work to spend more time with his family.

The 78-year-old actor confessed that he was hesitant to sign up for the Channel 5 drama 'The Au Pair' and the Britbox documentary series 'Travels with Agatha and David Suchet' because they would limit the time he could spend with his four grandchildren.

The 'Agatha Christie's Poirot' star- who has son Robert and daughter Katherine with his wife Sheila Ferris - told the Daily Express newspaper: "They were two jobs that the family discussed, but my children said, 'Dad, you have to do them. Projects like these don't come up that often'."

David - who plays George, a diabetic in need of constant care in 'The Au Pair' - has admitted his life has "totally changed" since the arrival of his grandchildren.

He said: "You're aware of your age immediately, and you're aware of your mortality immediately.

"You're aware when you're holding a young baby that the flesh and blood in them comes from you, so that's why you're so aware of your mortality.

"It also changes your life because you have a new responsibility.

"But you must also give responsibility to your daughter or your son and not try to tell them what you think they should be doing.

"The cliche is, it's lovely to have your grandchildren for the day because you can give them back at the end.

"That's not my experience.

"My experience is that it's lovely to have them round for the day but it's also wonderful to be part of a family where you can really enjoy the feeling of being a grandfather and a grandmother all the time.

"It's a very special relationship."

The star - who was knighted for his services to drama and charity in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours - thinks that he and his wife of almost 50 years are "old" to be grandparents and has said that caring for little ones is "very, very tiring".

David - who is noise-sensitive - said: "What are two-year-olds supposed to be? Quiet? Certainly not!

"It's not part of the job description. That's fine.

"So yes, there are things you have to learn and develop and adapt to as a grandfather."