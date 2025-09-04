Sir Mo Farah has reportedly being lined up for I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

Sir Mo Farah could be heading to the Australian jungle for the ITV show

The gold medal-winning star first appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and ITV bosses are now seeking to convince Mo to return for the All Stars edition of the show.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Mo is very competitive so is definitely out to win this time round."

Mo's I'm A Celebrity series was filmed at Gwrych Castle, Wales, amid the pandemic. But he'll now take on the challenge of surviving in the Australian jungle.

The insider shared: "He’s excited to experience a different side of I’m A Celeb as obviously the castle series were dramatically different to Oz.

"The sunny camps bring with them new problems, but he’s feeling excited for the challenge."

Mo, 42, previously explained why he was drawn to the challenge of competing on I'm A Celebrity.

The former Olympian revealed that he wanted to have fun on the TV show, even though he was out of his comfort zone.

Mo - who was one of the stars of the London Olympics back in 2012 - shared: "I’ve watched it on telly and thought to myself, I would like to challenge myself and see what I can do – and so that is the whole reason behind it.

"I know a lot of people will be surprised as they don’t see me in that way. They associate me with running and winning but nothing other than that. And my kids have been on at me too saying, ‘I can’t see you doing that dad,’ but I want to give it a go.

"I want to have fun in the camp."

Mo was also determined to tackle the Bushtucker Trials head-on.

The former Team GB star - who is widely considered one of the greatest long-distance runners of all time - said: "I think there will be a lot of pressure but hopefully it should be good. I know the eating trials involve yucky stuff but you just have to hold your nose and crack on."