Sir Lindsay Hoyle is appearing in ‘Emmerdale’.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who visited the set of Emmerdale last year to celebrate its 10,000th episode and filmed a cameo appearance, will feature in the soap tonight (27.01.25)

The Labour Speaker of the House of Commons will appear in the Dales on Monday night (27.01.25) for a guest appearance that sees him in the village's Hide Bar and Bistro donning a tweed jacket and wellington boots as he compliments Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) on her Yorkshire Tea.

The 67-year-old politician visited the hit ITV soap in May 2024 as cast and crew celebrated their 10,000th episode back in May 2024, and despite filming a scene then, bosses were not allowed to use the footage due to restrictions on political coverage ahead of the July 4 general election - which saw Labour take a landslide majority.

He said: “Incredibly, 'Emmerdale' has been on our screens for more than half a century – shining a light on the lived experience of others; entertaining viewers with its hard-hitting storylines, while also making a major economic contribution to the North.

“It has been an honour to help the cast celebrate the 10,000th episode of this enduring Yorkshire-based soap, with a visit to the Woolpack.

"As a Lancastrian, I am hugely impressed by the talent and warmth of our friends on ‘the other side’ of the Pennines.”

John Whiston, ITV's managing director of continuing drama in the North, said the team behind the soap - which first broadcast on October 16 1972 by Yorkshire Television - were thrilled to welcome him.

He added at the time: "Showing balance between the Northern soaps, Mr Speaker is following up his visit to Coronation Street with a visit to the other side - Emmerdale.

"We are all honoured to welcome him in The Dales.

"And we have assured his team that no floods, fires, bus crashes, plane crashes or lightning strikes will hit the Village while he is there - unusually for a Friday."

The BBC One soap 'EastEnders' - which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in February - cast the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson for a guest cameo appearance in 2009.

He was a part of a storyline that saw the late Dame Barbara Windsor's character Peggy Mitchell, decide to stand as a local election candidate.