Sir Stephen Fry met Taylor Swift despite not knowing any of her songs.

Sir Stephen Fry hosts Jeopardy! on ITV

The 'Jeopardy!' host regards himself as a "fairly knowledgeable fellow" but admits that he is "hopeless" when it comes to pop culture.

He said: "I don't know who Ariana [Grande] is.

"Ariana, Rihanna, Lipo Duo [Dua Lipa] thingy, and although I have met her, I couldn't tell you a single Taylor Swift song, I'm afraid.

"So hip-hop and pop and video games, I'm really hopeless at.

"I know there are things called 'Mortal Kombat' and 'Grand Theft Auto'.

"They are a huge phenomenon of our culture, and it's absolutely right to have questions on them."

Inspired by the original US version that has been airing since 1964, the ITV game show sees Stephen test the knowledge of contestants on a range of subjects as they battle it out to take home the jackpot.

The 67-year-old presenter has appeared and done well on quiz shows over the years - such as reaching the final of 'University Challenge' on ITV in 1980, representing Queens' Cambridge.

He believes the ability to remember a lot of knowledge is put down to his "sticky memory" that he inherited from his parents Marianne and Alan.

Stephen said: "My father was a physicist.

"I see my mother as often as possible, like a dutiful son.

"And if I were to have a sort of laugh, I'll say to her, ‘Robert Browning,’ and off she'll go, reciting lines and lines and lines of poems in her head.

"When I ask her the last time she said that poem, she’d say it was likely when she was at school, claiming she can remember it because she liked it!

"And if you like something, you remember it. And that's a simple truth.

"She's a very modest person, but I do think I've inherited some of that stickiness of memory.

"That said, if I re-tell a story I’d heard, I won’t be able to recall where or when I heard it!"

'Jeopardy!' airs weekdays from Monday, March 17, at 3pm on ITV1 and ITVX.