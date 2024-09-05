Sir Terry Wogan's widow, Lady Helen Wogan, has passed away.

Sir Terry Wogan and Lady Helen tied the knot in 1965

Mark Wogan, the couple's son, has taken to social media to announce the passing of Lady Helen, describing his mum as the "epitome of style and grace".

Alongside a throwback image of his mum and dad together, Mark wrote on Instagram: "Our beautiful Mum left us last night after a fantastic life. From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan , she was the epitome of style and grace. A Mother, Grandmother and Wife, with love and kindness at her core. A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life’s trials. A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter. A proper lady in every sense of the word. Her and Dad are hopefully sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of fuss. We love you Mum, now and forever [heart emoji] (sic)"

Helen married Terry back in 1965, and the couple remained together until Terry's death in January 2016. The couple had four children and five grandchildren together.

A number of Mark's celebrity friends have already taken to social media to express their sympathy and support.

Eamonn Holmes wrote: "Mark, so sorry to hear. What a woman and what a couple. My sincere condolences to you."

Elsewhere, pop star Ronan Keating said: "Sending love matey. God bless ya all. (sic)"

Jeremy Clarkson, the veteran TV star, admitted that he was "thinking" of Mark as he dealt with the news.

Jeremy, 64 - who is best known as the former host of 'Top Gear' - wrote: "Horrible when it happens. Thinking of you."

Tess Daly also shared a similar sentiment.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' host said: "Thinking of you at this time."