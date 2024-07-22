Megan Prescott worried she would "never work again" on TV when she started stripping.

Megan Prescott found fame on the E4 teen drama Skins

The 33-year-old actress first found fame when she played the role of Katie Fitch on the E4 teen drama 'Skins' in the late 2000s and had to go through "a bit of a reality check" when she realised that work of a similar nature was not guaranteed so opted for a more risque career but quickly gave it up out of worry.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I do think it was an important show because it highlighted issues that weren’t being discussed at the time, especially for young people. Obviously, some of it was glamourised but I do think it was a good thing that 'Skins' was made.

"‘It was my dream job and I couldn’t have asked for anything better, it was all I wanted.

"Then after 'Skins', I had a bit of a reality check where I was like, “oh, actually, you don’t just go from a TV show to Hollywood. You’re not set for life, it is hard work and you don’t just get things handed to you."

"The second I started stripping there was a lot of internalised misogyny. I thought 'I can’t tell people this, if anyone in the acting industry finds out I’ll never work again.' I think a decade ago that would have been true, unfortunately. So I went back to doing regular side jobs for minimum wage."

The TV star - who last appeared on screen in an episode of 'EastEnders' in 2022 - began a profile on the adults-only subscription service OnlyFans during the COVID-19 pandemic and is also a keen bodybuilder so is hoping that she can be "relatable" in a way to help those struggling with their own body image.

She said: "It completely changed my life.

"There was a huge amount of body shaming, huge – there still is – but it was unreal back then. I’ve tried to package it in a way that is relatable, but it’s not re-traumatizing. Hopefully."