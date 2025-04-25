Jack P. Shepherd has won 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 37-year-old actor - who is best known for playing David Platt on 'Coronation Street' - has been crowned as the winner of the reality TV series, after seeing off competition from the likes of drag artist Danny Beard, TV star Chris Hughes and social media personality JoJo Siwa.

After being confirmed as the show's winner, Jack - a self-confessed 'Big Brother' fan - said: "I can't believe it - I am blown away. I didn't expect it."

The soap star initially thought he was a "shoo-in" for fifth place on the show - but his outlook changed when JoJo left the 'Big Brother' house before him.

Jack shared: "I thought, surely not? When JoJo went my head fell off - I had her nailed down as the winner."

Earlier in the evening, Chris compared JoJo to his ex-girlfriend, pop star Jesy Nelson.

Speaking about their friendship, Chris explained: "I know what I’m like as a human being and I wanted people that make me feel like I’m in a house, not like the 'Big Brother' house…

"I want to not take life too seriously, when you start taking everything too seriously you get caught up in all different kinds of emotions.

"JoJo was like a pure rock to me, someone I can fun with. I had fun with her every day. That to me in a beautiful friendship."

Chris revealed that he respects JoJo, 21, and Jesy for how they've dealt with the pressures of fame and success.

The former 'Love Island' star said: "The thing that fascinated me the most was what she’s come through and been through when she was a teenager, that’s similar to what my ex-girlfriend went through.

"I mean, in the respect that she went through a lot and is purely a nice person. The similarities are in the personalities ... Of course I love her."

Chris, 32, is also convinced that their friendship will continue outside the 'Big Brother' house.

He said: "I want to spend time with someone who makes me feel at home and forget we’re on a TV show … It’s a friendship that’s only going to get stronger."

'Celebrity Big Brother' is available to watch on ITVX.