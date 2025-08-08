Soap star Paula Lane is pregnant.

Paula Lane is expecting her third child

The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Kylie Platt in Coronation Street - has taken to social media to announce that she's expecting her third child.

Alongside cards informing her son and daughter that they are set to become big siblings, Paula wrote on Instagram: "Some special news to share from us @sirtomshaw.

"Christmas just got a bit more magical. Our baby boy due December 2025. (sic)"

Paula and her husband Tom Shaw already have two children - Arthur and Penny - together. The loved-up couple - who have been married since 2014 - welcomed Arthur at home on New Year's Eve in 2014, while Penny was born in July 2016.

Paula previously took a career break in order to focus on her family life.

The actress quit Coronation Street back in 2016, because she wanted to spend more time at home with her family.

Paula told OK! magazine at the time: "I think it’s got to be a clean break, I don’t think I’m going to take anything.

"I have to put Kylie in a box, literally. I think that’s the healthiest option."

The soap felt that taking a break was a "natural" thing to do at that point in her life.

She said: "I feel like I’ve got to nurture this new baby. Arthur only had 11 weeks with me before I went back to work. I’ve done six years of solid work so I think I owe it to myself to have a natural break."

At the time, Paula was still receiving work offers - but she was determined to focus on her young family.

The actress - who is also known for playing Ella Forster on Emmerdale - shared: "There have been a couple of offers of work already, but I feel like it’s too soon.

"If anything amazing comes up I’d have to take another look at my plan."