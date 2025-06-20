Sue Cleaver's career has been complicated by her battle with diabetes.

Sue Cleaver recently left her role on the ITV soap

The 61-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street - was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes over 20 years ago, and Sue has admitted to struggling with the condition during her career.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I think there is a lot of misunderstanding around diabetes, people tell you can't eat chocolate or sugar - but where I struggle with my diabetes is when I'm about to go on stage or when I'm about to go on Loose Women or live shows.

"Before I go on I'd have to prick my finger and check if my sugar is stable enough to get me to the interval or do I need to eat."

Sue has felt "faint" on set from time to time. However, the actress has managed to regain control of her health in recent years with the help of a glucose monitor.

She shared: "If I'm about to go on stage or live shows and I don't know if I'm going to make it if my sugars aren't stable enough, and I don't have time to prick my finger, you tend to think 'let me eat this thing now' and then you tend to feel the effects of it later or the middle of the show.

"But with Dexcom, I just have to look at my phone and see my sugar levels, it takes all of the worry out of it."

Sue recently left her role on Coronation Street, but the actress remains optimistic and open-minded about her future.

She said: "I'm chuffed with my Coronation Street legacy, they gave me a wonderful send off and the ending that I asked for and I wanted Eileen's exit to mirror what I feel I'm doing and what I want other women to do - to live fearlessly, don't let fear hold you back, be who you want to be.

"It's never too late to try something new, that's what I wanted for her, this realisation for her to go 'hang on a minute, I don't have to stay, I can do something completely different, all it takes is courage.'"