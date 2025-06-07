Ulrika Jonsson's sobriety will "continue to be [her] priority".

Ulrika Jonsson has been sober for 12 months

The 57-year-old star has taken to social media to celebrate one-year of sobriety and to thank her family and friends for helping her to reach the milestone.

Ulrika - who has kids Cameron, 30, Bo, 25, Martha, 20, and Malcolm, 16 - wrote on Instagram: "A huge thanks to all those beautiful people who have supported me; understood me; scooped me up and handled me tenderly and without judgement; who nudged me in the right direction; who made me laugh and helped me shed the crippling shame."

The veteran star actually apologised to her children for the pain she's caused them over the years.

She said: "Thank you to my kids for their support; for having faith in me after I must have worried them so."

Ulrika also thanked her friends for the support they've shown her through the years.

She wrote: "For close friends for their patience and belief. My sobriety will continue to be my priority. Turns out it IS possible to teach old dogs new tricks. (sic)"

Ulrika has described herself as a "binge drinker who drank to black out".

The TV star's life took a positive turn in June 2024, when she reached out to a friend and acknowledged the scale of her drinking problems.

Ulrika told The Sun newspaper: "It was a hangover day, much like any other, really. I sat on the sofa with my liver and brain pickled in equal measure, wrapped up in the blanket of shame, and something made me reach out for help."

Ulrika confessed that she used to drink in order to numb her "crippling anxiety, to escape, to disappear and extinguish [her] self-loathing".

Meanwhile, the TV presenter previously admitted to feeling "broken" amid her struggles with alcohol.

In a social media post to mark six months of sobriety, Ulrika shared: "I look at those images and feel pity and sympathy for that girl - she desperately needed to be scooped up; held tightly and helped. Not shamed or judged. She was quite, quite broken and had no idea there was another way."