Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker has stepped in at the last minute after 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa had to withdraw from the role due to "unforseen circumstances".

A statement from the BBC announced: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK."

Sophie is thrilled to be involved with the annual song contest on Saturday (17.05.25) night.

She said in a statement: "I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!"

Ncuti was originally announced as the United Kingdom's spokesperson earlier this month.

As well as Eurovision's Grand Final, there will be other nods to the song contest in the BBC's coverage on Saturday.

Viewers will be treated to a 'Eurovision'-themed episode of 'Doctor Who', entitled 'The Interstellar Song Contest'.

It will see Ncuti's character, The Doctor, and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, co-hosted by Rylan Clark - where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize.

'Eurovision Song Contest' host Graham Norton will also make a cameo appearance in the special sixth episode of the current season.

After 'The Interstellar Song Contest', Eurovision's Grand Final will take place at 8pm on BBC One, during which UK act Remember Monday will perform.

See Sophie deliver the results of the UK National Jury live during the 'Eurovision Song Contest' Grand Final, Saturday 17 May from 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.