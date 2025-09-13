Sophie Willan is the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee.

Sophie Willan will host the Great British Sewing Bee

The Alma's Not Normal star will replace Sara Pascoe - who has fronted the show since 2022 - as presenter of the beloved BBC sewing contest and will host a Christmas Celebrity Special later this year before taking the reins on next year's regular series alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Cal Turner, BBC commissioning editor, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sophie Willan to The Great British Sewing Bee.

"With her boundless enthusiasm and energy, Sophie will bring her own unique spark to the sewing room alongside Patrick and Esme.

"We’d also like to thank Sara Pascoe for three brilliant series - her humour and charm have been a joy for viewers and stitchers alike."

Love Productions, who make the show, are equally "excited" to have a new host on board.

Tom Davies, executive producer at Love Productions, added: “We are so excited to have Sophie join the Sewing Bee team and we cannot wait to see what she brings to the sewing room.”

The Great British Sewing Bee launched in 2013 and Claudia Winkleman and Joe Lycett have both previously served as host. And last year, Kiell Smith-Bynoe stepped in while Sara was on maternity leave.

The 2025 season began in July and will come to an end on Tuesday (16.09.25).

Meanwhile, Sophie revealed three months ago that she and partner Carniel F. Levy are expecting their first child.

She wrote on Instagram: "We’re having a baby boy! Coming November 2025.

"Our lives are about to change forever, in the most chaotic, joyful, and magical way… And yes, we’re already arguing about baby names."

Her happy announcement came just days after she won the Best Scripted Comedy BAFTA for the second season of Alma's Not Normal and joked about her urge to swear in her acceptance speech.

She said: "I'm not allowed to swear and all I want to do is beep beep. This is so exciting, thank you very much. I just want to say they [the cast and crew] are flopping brilliant."