Harry Hill wants TV Burp to come back – but with a new presenter.

Harry Hill hopes TV Burp will return

The 60-year-old comedian fronted the ITV comedy clip series - which saw Harry make jokes relating to the previous week's hottest TV shows, with episodes also featuring sketches and parodied scenes - from 2001 until it ended in 2012.

And whilst Harry thinks he would not succeed in re-creating the award-winning show, the star is open for someone to replace him in reviving the programme.

In an interview with the new issue of Radio Times magazine, he said: "I don't have any plans [to bring back Harry Hill's TV Burp].

"These things are best left undone. We did all the jokes. Trying to re-create that, I'd be on a hiding to nothing, but I'd love someone else to do it.

"There's a space for that sort of show and I'm surprised no one's filled it."

The Knitted Character was a recurring character in many series of Harry Hill's TV Burp until it was replaced with Mr. Fluffy in series 11.

And Harry said the Knitted Character does not want the "weekly stress" of the show either if it came back.

Speaking about the Knitted Character - who appears in Harry's new live show New Bits and Greatest Hits - he said: "He's in my live show. He comes on at the end as part of the badger parade, riding on the back of a heron.

"Blink and you'll miss him because he's only tiny, but he's still working.

"Knitted Character is older and wiser now. He doesn't necessarily want the stress of a weekly show, either."

The comic - who married artist Magda Archer in 1996 - binged-watched property shows, such as Homes Under the Hammer and EastEnders, for Harry Hill's TV Burp, and now he gets annoyed by them if he tries to tune in.

He quipped: "I used to watch them all for TV Burp, so they're a bit triggering, which is unfortunate because they're the only shows my wife watches."

Harry - whose real name is Matthew Hall - said the sketch comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus is what inspired him as a child to become a comedian.

He explained: "Brucey [Forsyth], Eric [Morecambe] and Ernie [Wise] and The Two Ronnies [Ronnie Barker and Ronnie Corbett] were big in our house, but what really got me was Monty Python's Flying Circus.

"The problem was, my dad decided what was on, and at 9pm, he wanted to watch the news on BBC One.

"I wanted to watch Not the Nine O'Clock News on BBC Two. We'd sneak it on, turn the sound down and hope he wouldn't realise what the time was."