Spencer Matthews rules out another 30 marathons challenge

Spencer Matthews won't take on another 30 marathons in 30 days challenge because of his children.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star took part in the epic task across the Jordanian desert in the peak of summer for Global’s Make Some Noise charity, and while he is proud of himself for completing it, he insisted that he won't be repeating the challenge.

Spencer - who has children Theodore, Gigi and Otto with wife Vogue Williams - told MailOnline: "I haven’t given any thought to the next challenge while completing this because every day was certainly a threat.

"I’m not sure I’ll be planning too many 30-day records again because our children are quite young and spending a month away from them is difficult.

"I need to publicly thank Vogue again for holding the fort and looking after our children while I was away chasing this dream."

While Spencer completed the challenge, he admitted it was not easy and it took a toll on his body.

He said: "It is impossible to run nearly 1,300 kilometres without niggles, aches and pains. I was surprised by the human body and my ability to recover.

"When I would go out on a long run before and hurt my knee, you just give yourself a few days to recover but that wasn’t an option here.

"I had niggles in ligaments, joints, both knees, tendons, I had a tendon endoscopy in my right foot, both my Achilles tendons felt like they had snapped at one point, obviously they didn’t but that’s how it felt."

And, he revealed he had a "really bad fall" during the adventure.

He said: "I took a really bad fall on the last day, it was lucky it came on the last day. I was running quite quickly through really rough terrain.

"I tripped so hard that I didn’t realise until I had rolled down this rocky edge. I was lucky I didn’t hurt myself.

"I was running relatively fast when it happened and there was a sudden impact so I was lucky not to have broken my ankle or something and I was able to carry on.

"Crossing the finish line has closed the chapter on this challenge but has opened a completely new part of my life.

"I know it sounds dramatic, but I am pretty good at this and it’s something that I love."