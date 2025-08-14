Stacey Dooley narrowly avoided flashing her breasts to Queen Elizabeth - as she wasn't wearing a bra when she met the late British monarch.

Documentary maker Stacey Dooley

The 38-year-old documentary maker was introduced to Queen Elizabeth along with other BBC stars when the royal - who passed away on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96 - opened the corporation's new Broadcasting House headquarters in Central London in June 2013.

But before the formal meeting took place, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey realised she was wearing a see-through top and no bra so, thinking quickly, she zipped up her leather jacket to ensure the queen wasn't introduced to her nipples.

Speaking on the latest episode of Luke Hamnett's new Live Laugh Luke podcast, Stacey recalled: "I did meet the Queen, and she was opening the new BBC or whatever, and there was sort of BBC talent just lining up, 'Oh, nice to meet you, blah, blah, blah.'

"But I didn't have a bra on, and I had a see-through cami, so I had to keep the leather jacket zipped right up.

"And I was so hot. I can't tell you how warm I was. I was so hot. I just remember going, 'I'm going to pass out.'"

Elsewhere during the podcast interview, Stacey revealed she suffered a health scare when she stayed with Marie Buchan for two nights whilst filming an upcoming episode for her U and U+W docuseries Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

Marie, 43, has been dubbed "Britain’s Benefits Queen" as the mother-of-eight has received £500,000 in government benefits to sustain a lavish lifestyle with the seven kids who still live at home with her.

Marie - who has never had a job and has claimed she is too old to work - has used the taxpayer funded payouts to buy a horse, get a boob job and have 'designer vagina' cosmetic surgery, among other luxuries.

Whilst staying with Marie, Stacey's cat allergy was triggered by a stray kitty that kept entering her home in Selly Oak, near Birmingham, West Midlands, whilst they were filming.

Stacey recalled: "I really don't like cats.

"So, the sleepover I was doing at Marie's house, I was sleeping in the living room, and there was a cat. It wasn't even her cat.

"It was just like a random cat kept jumping through the top of the window. You know, you get them little windows sometimes at the top of the patio doors.

"I'm not exaggerating. This is no top-up. It flew through the top of that window and kept landing on the sofa.

"And me and my producer, Warren, and Warren is such a sweetheart. I was saying, 'Warren, we've got to get this cat out.' And I'm allergic as well.

"I said, 'My throat's closing up. I won't make it through the night, Warren.'

"And he was like, 'Get out of here, get out of here.'

"And he was dragging this poor cat. I don't like cats."