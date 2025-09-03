Stacey Dooley has landed a new BBC series.

Stacey Dooley will front The Clickbait Clinic

The 38-year-old documentary maker will explore the rise of unverified health trends and health advice that is plastered all over social media in The Clickbait Clinic.

Stacey told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Social feeds are full of health and wellness tips, but it's impossible to know which ones to believe.

"I can't wait to find out what the experts think and meet those behind the biggest online health trends."

The six-part series - which airs in 2026 - will see the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing champion work with doctors and scientists to investigate the likes of fat-busters, pain beaters, fitness boosters and youth elixirs.

And the BBC thinks The Clickbait Clinic can be life-changing - or even life-saving.

Jack Bootle, Head of Specialist Factual commissioning at the BBC, said: "As social media force-feeds us an endless diet of health misinformation, there's never been a greater need for a BBC series designed to sort the fact from the fiction - and tell us where some of the world's weirdest health trends originated.

"This series will show us which health hack to believe and which to unfollow - it could make a genuine difference."

Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producer, added: "We are going to dive into the wild world of online health - sorting the hype from the hope.

"With Stacey at the helm, we've the perfect mix of heart and curiosity."

The TV star - who is in a relationship with her Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Kevin Clifton, 42, and has a two-year-old daughter named Minnie with him - is currently fronting the sixth series of her U and U+W docuseries, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

In each episode, Stacey stays for 72 hours at the house of an unusual family.

The latest episode sees the presenter spend time with Marie Buchan, 43.

Marie, 43, has been dubbed "Britain’s Benefits Queen" as the mother-of-eight has received £500,000 in government benefits to sustain a lavish lifestyle with the seven kids who still live at home with her.

Marie - who has never had a job and has claimed she is too old to work - has used the taxpayer-funded payouts to buy a horse, get a boob job and have 'designer vagina' cosmetic surgery, among other luxuries.

But whilst staying with Maire, Stacey suffered a health scare because her cat allergy was triggered by a stray kitty that kept entering her home in Selly Oak, near Birmingham, West Midlands, whilst they were filming.

Stacey recalled to Luke Hamnett on a recent episode of his Live Laugh Luke podcast: "I really don't like cats.

"So, the sleepover I was doing at Marie's house, I was sleeping in the living room, and there was a cat. It wasn't even her cat.

"It was just like a random cat kept jumping through the top of the window. You know, you get them little windows sometimes at the top of the patio doors.

"I'm not exaggerating. This is no top-up. It flew through the top of that window and kept landing on the sofa.

"And me and my producer, Warren, and Warren is such a sweetheart. I was saying, 'Warren, we've got to get this cat out.' And I'm allergic as well.

"I said, 'My throat's closing up. I won't make it through the night, Warren.'

"And he was like, 'Get out of here, get out of here.'

"And he was dragging this poor cat. I don't like cats."