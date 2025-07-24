Stacey Solomon is “too busy” for Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon 'too busy' for Loose Women

The popular panellist has not appeared on the ITV daytime show since the groundbreaking 25 Hour Talkathon in December 2024 but insiders have insisted that between her family and other TV work, Stacey, 35, simply can’t find the time to return.

A source told The Sun: “Stacey is always welcome back and is absolutely still considered part of the Loose family, but at the moment she’s so busy with personal projects and her kids that she never seems to find the time.

“But they’d have her back in a heartbeat. They love her and there’s no ill feeling towards her at all. She is just simply too busy to do it right now.”

Stacey first appeared on Loose Women in 2011, and has made over 350 appearances, becoming a regular contributor in 2016.

And, while Stacey loves Loose Women, she is busy with family life with her husband Joe Swash and children, Zach and Leighton, 13, from previous relationships, Rex, six, Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle with Joe and Joe’s son Harry.

The couple enjoyed filming their reality TV show Stacey and Joe for the BBC and have big plans for the future.

The insider shared: “Stacey and Joe’s reality show has been a big win for them and the BBC and she’d love to repeat the magic.

“Another series of that and maybe something else focused on parenting would be a recipe for success.

"Watch this space but when she does find the time she will use it wisely - but that might mean we won’t be seeing her back on Loose Women any time soon.”