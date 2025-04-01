Stacey Solomon is earning an estimated £57,000 a month.

The 34-year-old television personality has amassed a reported £9.7m fortune through her various ventures, new Companies House accounts show.

TV presenter Stacey set up her performing arts firm, Key Maps Entertainments, in 2012 to handle her earnings.

And according to newly filed accounts reported by The Sun her company has recorded substantial financial growth, with Stacey now earning approximately £8,270 a day.

In 2014, it was reported she had earned a more modest £100,000 over the previous two years.

By 2020, she had hit the seven-figure mark for the first time, and her earnings have continued to rise.

The mother-of-five has built her wealth primarily through her television work, including her National Television Award-winning programme ‘Sort Your Life Out’ and her new reality series with her husband Joe Swash, 42.

But her financial success is not limited to television.

Stacey has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands, including Asda, Jet2, In The Style and Primark.

Her earnings are expected to grow further following the confirmation of another series of ‘Sort Your Life Out’.

She revealed the news while appearing on ‘The One Show’ on Monday (01.04.25) ahead of the programme’s nomination at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards.

When host Alex Scott asked whether fans could expect more episodes, Stacey confirmed the renewal before appearing momentarily panicked, concerned she had revealed the information too soon.

Responding to Alex, Stacey said: “We are all meeting up again next month and we are going to be doing another series.”

She then reacted by placing a hand on Joe’s arm, seemingly worried about having let the news slip prematurely.

Stacey has seen consistent financial growth since launching her entertainment career, with fans saying

her ability to balance television appearances with brand partnerships has helped her sustain and expand her wealth, positioning her as one of the most successful personalities in UK entertainment.