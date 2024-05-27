Stacey Solomon might one day decide to become a stay-at-home mum.

Stacey Solomon might one day decide to become a stay-at-home mum

The 34-year-old TV star - who has Zachary, 16, and Leighton, 12, from previous relationships as well as son Rex, four, and daughters Rose, two, and 15-month-old Belle with husband Joe Swash - believes that she is a "phenomenal" parent and that would remain that same if she decided in the next few years to give up her whole career.

Speaking on the 'Glad We Had This Chat' podcast, she told host Caroline Hirons: "I’m a phenomenal mum. I'm done with mum guilt. If you’re the mum who loves to be out at work, and I’m the mum who’s like, oh, I love playing at home. They’re both good mums. I don’t understand why one is better than the other in my opinion.

"Whatever phase of life I’m at, I might be this mum right now. But in two years time, if, let’s say, I’ve decided to stay at home and never work again, I might be like, I want to go back to work. Does that make me a bad mum? No, no, it makes me a human that my children can see that I am still a human being. Not just mum.

"I’m not a mythical creature with no feelings and no ambitions."

The 'Loose Women' panellist was then asked if she has ever thought about having more children and failed to give a definitive answer but explained that Belle was a complete surprise anyway.

She said: "Oh, no. I have. I have and I haven't [thought about more kids.] But even we were shocked at Belle because we weren't planning to have another baby. We were definitely planning a break.

"Rex and Rose were only a couple of years apart and Rose was like six months old. But yeah, well, apparently you only need to have sex once and you'll get pregnant."