Alan Davies has revealed he gets scammed "relentlessly" online and lost £400 buying a PlayStation 5 that was never delivered.

The 'Jonathan Creek' star was left out of pocket in 2022 after falling for a fake listing of the Sony games console and he nearly handed over £457 to a false website when buying Christmas gifts for his three children - Susie, 15, Robert, 13, and Francis, eight - after finding a discontinued Lego set that had made one their lists.

When asked on BBC Radio Four's 'The Infinite Monkey Cage', if he had ever fallen victim to a scam, the 58-year-old actor answered: "Relentlessly. At Christmas I had three Christmas lists from three children and I found every single gift on the site from all three lists, including a Lego set that was no longer made. I nearly gave them £457 and then I thought 'this is unlikely' but I was scammed on a PS5 two years ago, that was £400 down the drain."

Davies also fell victim to a Bitcoin scammer who hacked his account on Twitter, now known as X since being purchased by Elon Musk.

The 'QI' panellist added: "It's now become almost impossible to contact an actual human being with any company you're dealing with, my Twitter account was hacked by a bitcoin scammer and I couldn't do anything about it.

"They hacked into my email and I lost my 800,000 followers, not a big fish in the ocean but it was very helpful for me, if I was doing a tour or something.

"Then I couldn't get back into the account and they said we suspect you are a bot, we don't know who you are and I responded 'Google me', I'm not hard to come by, but at no point in that process could I communicate with a human being.

"What I do when I get the email I'm suspicious of is I have a look at the email address and it's normally jeremy68qzynamibia and I think 'hang on a minute, that isn't Carphone Warehouse'."