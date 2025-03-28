Holly Willoughby will miss 'Dancing on Ice' "hugely".

Holly Willoughby loved her time on the ITV show

The 44-year-old star co-hosted the ITV show alongside Stephen Mulhern, and Holly has taken to social media to react to the news that 'Dancing on Ice' has been "rested" with there being "no current plans for another series".

Alongside a series of throwback images from her time on the programme, Holly wrote on Instagram: "A huge thank you to @itv, The brilliant team, Crew, Celebrities and Everyone who has been part of our Dancing on Ice family over the last 19 years.

"Every year, just when January felt at its greyest, Dancing on Ice arrived like a burst of glittering, dazzling light, warm, joyful, and full of heart… It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside true national treasures Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and to have a front-row seat to their breathtaking skating. Watching them glide across the ice was nothing less than pure magic… A special thanks must also go to Arnica, Deep Heat,Spanx and fake tan, unsung heroes of the rink!

"… I will miss it hugely, but I count myself so lucky to have had it for as long as we did. Finally and most importantly, thank you to you for watching, you’re the BEST! … [ice, skate and heart emojis] (sic)"

Earlier this week, an ITV spokesperson confirmed that 'Dancing on Ice' was being "rested".

The announcement followed weeks of speculation about the future of the show, which saw a slump in ratings during the most-recent series.

The spokesperson told The Sun Online: "Following another successful series earlier this year, 'Dancing On Ice' will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series."

Holly originally co-hosted the show alongside Philip Schofield, before Stephen Mulhern was brought in as his replacement in 2024.

And ITV has thanked "all of the cast and crew" for their contribution to 'Dancing On Ice'.

The spokesperson said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."