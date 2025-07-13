Stefan Dennis is set to compete on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stefan Dennis for Strictly Come Dancing?

The Neighbours actor – who has played lothario Paul Robinson since the first episode of the soap aired in 1985 – is a huge fan of the BBC dance series and is finally free to take part now that Neighbours has filmed its final ever episodes.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Stefan is a huge character on the soap and is sure to be a hit with Strictly fans.

“BBC bosses are confident Stefan will bring in the ratings.

He has made no secret of the fact that he would love to star on Strictly and will put his all into the training.”

Stefan, 66 – who has three children with actress wife Gail Easdale, 52 – said goodbye to six-times married alter-ego after 40 years last week as he and the cast filmed their final scenes at Nunawading studios.

He wrote on Instagram: “Just want to say a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been on board the good ship @neighbours for the last 40 years. Yesterday I said goodbye to a phenomenon that has been two thirds of my life and a vast majority of my career life.

“It has genuinely been an honour and a privilege working with all the people on this marvellous show that has taken me on such a wonderful journey I had never considered. And my upmost gratitude to all of our loyal fans out there. You have kept the show alive through thick and thin. Thank you everyone. I will remember and cherish it all forever.”