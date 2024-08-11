Stephanie Davis is pregnant.

Stephanie Davis is pregnant

The former 'Hollyoaks' actress - who has son Caben, seven, with former boyfriend Jeremy McConnell - is expecting her first child with partner Joe McKalroy and admitted the pair have been on a "rollercoaster", with doctors initially warning her to prepare for the possibility of another miscarriage.

Stephanie told OK! magazine: “After my previous miscarriage, I thought, ‘God’s going to be good to us, it’ll be plain sailing.’ But that’s not how life works.

“It’s been… a roller coaster."

The 31-year-old star's blood tests found her levels of HCG, a pregnancy hormone, were too low and not doubling as they should.

She recalled: “The doctor said he believed I was having another miscarriage – or an ectopic pregnancy. But I wasn’t having it, I had this strong gut feeling that it was all going to be OK.”

Joe was asked to have "a word" with his partner because she wasn't "accepting" of what they were told, but a few days later, Stephanie received a phone call.

She said: "It was one of the lovely nurses from the Buchanan Suite in Whiston Hospital.” She said, ‘Steph, this is a miracle. Your HCG levels haven’t doubled – they’ve tripled!’

“We went for a scan and saw our little bean on the screen. It was amazing.”

But the 'Coronation Street' star then discovered she had a haematoma, which she had also had when she miscarried two years ago.

She said: “I was hysterical; on total bed rest, bleeding."

But the day before she, Joe and Caben went on holiday to Majorca, Stephanie was told the haematoma had gone and the baby was fine - only for her to fall ill while away, contracting C-diff, a bacteria than can cause diarrhoea and colitis.

She said: “Don’t ever Google that if you’re pregnant. I was terrified. I’m still on medication to treat it, but I’m slowly recovering.”

The couple are expecting a baby boy and have chosen a name for him, though they may find a different moniker once he is born.

Stephanie - who is due to give birth in January - said: “We’ve always had a name for a boy and a girl. We might change our minds once he arrives, though. When Caben arrived I realised he was not a ‘George’. So we’ll see.”