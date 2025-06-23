Stephanie Davis has split from her boyfriend Joseph McKalroy just four months after they welcomed a baby together.

Stephanie Davis is single again

The former Hollyoaks star has been dating Joseph since 2022 and she gave birth to the couple's son Samuel in January, however Stephanie has now told fans the relationship is over and it came as a "complete shock".

In a message posted on Instagram, she wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I'd be writing this. I've been left with no choice but to address the rumours.

"This has come as a complete shock and has been an incredibly painful and unexpected time. Just four months after having a baby-one of the most vulnerable and emotional times in a woman's life-I've found myself facing this chapter on my own.

"After everything I've been through in the past, I truly believed I'd finally found my happiness-something secure and lasting. But that, heartbreakingly, hasn't been the case."

She went on to add: "I'm greatful for the years we had because without us I wouldn't have my Samuel. Who will always be my priority.

"Right now, I'm focusing on healing. protecting my peace, and doing the best I can-being there for my two beautiful boys. Thank you to those who've reached out-your kindness has meant more than I can say."

The break-up comes after Stephanie - who is also mother to son Caben-Albi from a previous relationship - revealed her baby boy has been suffering from health problems and she was left terrified when he stopped breathing after a baby sensory class.

She shared on Instagram: “We were just having a nice day and then all of a sudden he’s foaming from the mouth with loads of saliva. You lose your head as a mum, it’s honestly torture.

"Poor baby has had two lumber punctures and all sorts done to him to get to the bottom of it all.

"It’s been a dead upsetting time. I’m trying not to cry again because I’ve just been crying.

"On top of that, when he’s in his pram, he doesn’t like the wind in his face. When the wind is in his face, he starts to blow bubbles and hold his breath. It makes me panic.

“I’m anxious because of what happened yesterday and recently with him with his reflux and I’m hoping it doesn’t turn into an episode.

"It’s just dead upsetting and worrying. I’m just praying he takes a breath and then worrying that next time he won’t clear it.

“He’s under the hospital again and we are going back to see them. They’ve told me to film him next time but I’ve said that’s the last thing on my mind at the time. I’m trying to get him to breathe."