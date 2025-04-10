Stephanie Waring misses being in 'Hollyoaks'.

Stephanie Waring has become a life coach since her Hollyoaks exit

The 47-year-old actress was axed from the Channel 4 soap in 2024 after 28 years playing Cindy Cunningham and has since embarked on a new career as a life coach, but expressed how she misses the thrill of acting.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Stephanie said: "Someone asked me a question yesterday and it was, 'What work do you do?' And I thought, good point. What work do I do? And the first thing that came to my head was I'm an actor. That's all I've known for the last 30 years."

Stephanie went on to explain how "vulnerable" she felt after leaving her job at 'Hollyoaks' and described how her new career path has benefitted her mentally.

She added: "It's really hard out there, it's not easy. And that's one of the reasons why I stayed in 'Hollyoaks' for so long, because it was security and I was doing what I loved every single day. And I didn't even question it.

"So when I became vulnerable I thought what else can I do that would give me purpose and something that I was passionate about. And I've dealt with a lot of mental health in my life and when I decided to train as a life coach, I thought that this would help me in that respect. And it did, I was my first client."

Stephanie concluded the video by stressing that being a life coach "won't ever come close" to the passion she has for acting.

She said: "I just wanted to jump on and just be a little bit vulnerable I suppose. I do have days where I'm sad and I miss it and I've realised that is what I do... I am 100 per cent focused on [it], I'm passionate about [it], but it won't ever come close to my passion of being an actor.

"So when someone asks what is it that I do, I suppose I'm many things, and that's OK. I think it's OK to have as many strings to your bow as possible to be successful in this world, because it ain't easy. Anyway, sending lots of love."