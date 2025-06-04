Stephen Fry has become a fan of wrestling thanks to his younger husband.

Stephen Fry and his husband Elliott Spencer

The 67-year-old star married his spouse Elliott Spencer, 36, in January 2015, just 10 days after they announced their engagement, and Fry admits the 30-year age means he gets introduced to a lot of new things in pop culture.

As well as introducing the 'Blackadder' actor to the music of rapper Kendrick Lamar, Elliott has also got Stephen hooked on WWE wrestling shows, so much so that the couple will be attending 'WrestleMania', the grappling company's marquee annual live event.

In a new interview with Rylan Clark on his podcast 'Rylan: How to Be in Love', Fry spilled: "He teaches me things I just didn't know.

"He introduced me to Kendrick Lamar, which was a great thing to do because Kendrick Lamar I've decided is a great poetical spirit, a really remarkable figure.

“But that plus, now you're really going to laugh here because I thought, is he insane? He has a great affection for, and I guess you could call it ironic, but it's real – for WWE."

When Rylan, 36, asked if Stephen now considered himself to be a wrestling fan, he answered: "I kind of am yeah, and I just don't know whether I can reveal this extraordinary truth, but I have bought a couple of tickets for 'WrestleMania' in Las Vegas."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stephen opened up about the secret to his and Elliot's happy life together, insisting their innate "cheerfulness" makes for a happy home.

The former 'QI' host - who first met Elliott at a house party in 2012 - said: "I can tell you how to have a successful relationship with Elliot, but that's probably not very helpful.

“But I guess it’s all the normal human virtues – some of which are forgotten virtues – but one of the most important human virtues, I think, isn't even really considered a virtue, but it is one that changes the world.

“And it's not kindness, which obviously is important, but it's a subset of kindness, perhaps – and it's cheerfulness.

"When you're in the presence of a cheerful person, it makes everything better. They're like their own sunshine. So that's one of the things. If one is down, to help the other come up and understand each other's differences as emotional human beings."