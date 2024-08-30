Stephen Fry is to take part in the celebrity version of 'The Traitors'.

Stephen Fry is to take part in The Traitors

The former 'Q.I.' host was said to be at the top of host Claudia Winkleman's wish list for the upcoming star-studded version of the backstabbing game show, and as a fan of the programme, he's jumped at the chance to take part.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on 'The Traitors' and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.

“Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it.

“No contracts have been signed yet — but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there.”

Claudia would also like to see the likes of 'EastEnders' legend Adam Woodyatt, Hollywood star Andrew Garfield, and 'Only Connect' host Victoria Coren Mitchell on the programme.

It was recently revealed producers are keen to get Ricky Gervais to sign up too.

A source told The Sun: "The Beeb want the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off, and they ideally have to be incredibly smart, funny, and mischievous - and that’s Ricky in three words.

"Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of 'The Traitors' was being made.

"So Ricky will be in good company around the Traitors table, but whether he takes part will probably depend on his hugely busy diary."

A third season of 'The Traitors' has been filmed and is due to air in January. A fourth series is also being planned alongside the celebrity version.

Announcing news of the starry spin-off, the BBC’s head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "'The Traitors' has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level."

Including celebrities in the format has already been tested on the US version of the show - hosted by Alan Cumming - which has included a slew of American reality stars in the cast as well as Brits such as 'Love Island' cast member Ekin-Su Culculoglu and former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.