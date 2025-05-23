Stephen Graham says that a second season of 'Adolescence' is still a "possibility".

Stephen Graham says Adolescence could return for a second season

The 51-year-old actor starred in and co-wrote the powerful Netflix drama – which tells the story of how 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of his school classmate Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday) – and revealed that the series could return with a totally different story at the heart of the plot.

Speaking to Variety, Stephen said: "It still is a possibility... If we were to go again, would I like it to again? With a different story completely? Yes."

The 'Line of Duty' actor admits that he and co-writer Jack Thorne were keen to avoid telling the story from the perspective of Katie's family as it would have been the "conventional" route to take.

Stephen explained: "If we were a conventional drama, you would look at it from Katie's perspective and we'd see the aftermath of Katie's family.

"But I felt like we'd have seen that. We've seen that many a time. We haven't really seen this side."

'Adolescence' topped Netflix's viewing charts in 93 countries across the world and Graham is stunned that the series captured the public's imagination to such an extent.

He said: "It was always made very intently as a little British story, and I think that was the beauty of it.

"We didn't expect it to transcend the way it did, but we were very true. I think it was because it was made with truth and integrity and respect and a lot of love.

"I think that transcended it. (It was) once in a lifetime. We tapped straight into the zeitgeist. You've just had something that's gone everywhere. I mean, No. 1 in Brazil? No. 1 in Saudi Arabia?"

Stephen's wife Hannah Walters served as an executive producer on the programme and she admits that the cast and crew were gobsmacked by its success.

She said in March: "It’s been overwhelming.

"Somebody sent us an email saying that he’d been in the business for 38 years and had never known anything to have had an impact like that.

"We’re number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Australia … it’s just incredible. I didn’t think the subject matter would resonate with the world, but it really has."