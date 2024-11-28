Stephen Mulhern rushed to hospital after collapsing at a restaurant

Stephen Mulhern was rushed to hospital after collapsing at a restaurant.

The 47-year-old presenter has been struggling following the recent death of his father Christopher and is said to have taken himself off for a "solo dinner" at a Pizza Express on Wednesday (27.11.24) night where he "reacted incredibly badly" to a local anaesthetic he had taken earlier in the day for a health procedure.

A source told The Sun: "Stephen has been going through an incredibly tough time of late. He is grieving the loss of his dad to whom he was so, so close. He’s also been battling several well-documented health problems, and on Wednesday morning had a procedure requiring a local anaesthetic.

“He took himself off for a quiet, solo dinner that evening, had a few drinks and just reacted incredibly badly. He’s only human, and his dad’s death has hit him hard."

The 'Dancing on Ice' host "felt unwell" and sought the help of staff at the restaurant, who called emergency services and went into hospital as a "precaution" following the incident.

The source added: "Stephen immediately felt unwell and concerned staff came over, and called 999. Paramedics checked him over and took him to hospital as a precaution. He was also put on the phone to his mum to reassure her that he was OK.

“Stephen is recovering well at home now, and is resting up."

According to the outlet, the former CITV star is "grateful" for the care and he attention he received and is "mortified" that everything happened in such a public manner.

The source added: “He’s so grateful for the care he received, and is mortified that he had such an awful — and public — reaction to the anaesthetic.”