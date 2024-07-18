Stephen Mulhern's 'In For A Penny' has reportedly been shelved.

The 47-year-old presenter has hosted the game show - which was a spin-off from an 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' segment - for six seasons but ITV are said to be planning to take a break from the show for the foreseeable future, though it could return eventually.

A source told TV Zone: "Whilst Stephen is busy filming other projects over the summer, In For A Penny continues to be a much loved format for ITV.

"So don’t put your pennies away just yet as the team could be popping up in your local town, to challenge even more members of the public to take part in their unique and madcap games in the future!"

The sixth series came to an end just a month ago, which saw Stephen play with contestants in Manchester, Leicester, Bristol, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Wigan, Milton Keynes and Luton before heading to Walt Disney World in Florida for the finale.

Stephen is also host of shows including 'Catchphrase', 'Dancing On Ice' - which he presents alongside Holly Willoughby - and 'Deal Or No Deal?' and he recently reflected on how much he enjoys his busy schedule

He told The Sun newspaper: “I fit it all in because I love it. David Jason once did an interview with Michael Parkinson, where he said, ‘It’s funny, the harder I work, the luckier I get,’ and that’s how I feel.

“‘Deal Or No Deal; is like the cherry on top of the cake. It’s my favourite.

“I get to talk to people and hear their stories and work with them for a large amount of time. And then they get that moment to win a large amount of money.”