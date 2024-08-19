Stephen Webb didn't 'follow up' Gogglebox return

Stephen Webb didn't "follow up" a potential return to 'Gogglebox'.

The 53-year-old star quit the show in 2023 alongside his then-husband and fellow hairdresser Daniel Lustig-Webb - who Stephen has since split from - and he admitted producers of Channel 4 show were keen to have him back on the box after a nasty injury in training ruled him out of competing in this year's 'Dancing on Ice'.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "A while back I was in training to do 'Dancing on Ice' and broke my ankle, so I had to pull out.

"Gogglebox's producers got in touch and said, 'As you haven't don't any other shows, you could come back to 'Gogglebox' if you want.'

"But I never followed it up."

However, Stephen admitted he would "never say never" about a 'Gogglebox' return.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, he said: "I'd been on it for 10 years and I did start to feel a bit like Ken Barlow.

"But if they were to do a Christmas special and asked me back, I'd definitely do it."

While Stephen is yet to return to 'Gogglebox' - which he appeared on from 2013 to 2023 - he is to star in this year's 'Celebs Go Dating' after he and Daniel announced their split earlier this year after six years of marriage.

He said on the ‘My Dirty Laundry’ podcast: "We had a really good innings.

"It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends.

"We're work colleagues, and partners at work as well, and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well."