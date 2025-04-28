Ian 'H' Watkins has ruled out an appearance on 'Naked Attraction'.

Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins has ruled out an appearance on Naked Attraction

The 48-year-old pop star - who is best known as part of the pop band Steps - has appeared in numerous reality shows over the years including the likes of 'Celebrity Big Brother', 'Dancing On Ice' and 'Celebrity Master Chef' but turned down the chance to appear in a celebrity version of Channel 4's full-frontal nudity programme.

He told The Daily Star: "I've done most of them... Ha! I obviously said no to 'Celeb Naked Attraction'!"

Meanwhile, the 'One For Sorrow' hitmaker looked back on his time on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2007 - which infamously saw the late Jade Goody, model Danielle Lloyd and S Club 7 singer Jo O'Meara embroiled in a race row with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty - and while he has not yet watched the most recent series, he admitted that his edition of the programme had the ability to both "catapult and destroy" careers at that time.

He said: "I've not watched this series of 'Celebrity Big Brother' yet. But my time in the 'CBB' house was a controversial series. It catapulted and destroyed careers! I'm still friends with Shilpa!"

'Naked Attraction' has aired on Channel 4 since 2016, and features singletons willing to bare all on camera as they are judged by prospective partners.

A celebrity edition is yet to hit screens, but host Anna Richardson recently revealed that H's fellow 1990s pop star Duncan James - who is best known for being in the boyband Blue - is keen to take part.

She said: "We have tried so hard to do a celebrity version of Naked Attraction, and we've really tried, and we've had a few people volunteer.

"I mean, we cannot beat back Duncan from Blue. He literally really wants to do it. We have approached [weathergirl] Ulrika Jonsson as well.

"She was up for it for a while. There was also a chat with Scott Mills, before he got married. That would've been wonderful, wouldn't it?"