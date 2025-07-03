Steve Backshall wants to inspire the next Greta Thunberg in the UK.

Steve Backshall wants to inspire the next generation

The 52-year-old naturalist and wildlife presenter - who has also appeared on the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and Taskmaster over the years - was a guest at the Youth Climate Conference on Tuesday (02.07.25) where he spoke to 250 pupils at Suffolk One Sixth Form College in Ipswich and insisted anyone can follow the example of the Swedish climate activist.

He said: "A young person who is energised, who has a purpose, who has a vision, who thinks they can make a massive change is the most exciting thing to be around on the planet.

"We hear endlessly about Greta Thunberg. Well there are tens of thousands of Greta Thunberg's in this nation along and 250 possible Greta's right here, sat right here today - the things they could achieve are boundless."

Steve - who was following in the footsteps of past speakers like Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin - told the young people that climate change "is happening".

He urged: "If you hear a politician or public figure trying to throw shade on the simple facts of climate change do not listen to another word they say in public ever again... it is happening."

The event also featured talks from the Kids Against Plastic charity, plus workshops and the chance to get advice from location environmental groups.

As quoted by the BBC, the former Deadly 60 presenter said: "It's critical that someone in position recognises that climate anxiety is a real thing...

"Especially for young people, there is nothing that takes away your impetus to act, than just a sense it's all screwed and there's nothing we can do about it.

"People need to be empowered. They need to have a sense that they are important and the things they do can make a difference."