Steve Coogan has finished filming his next Alan Partridge show.

Steve Coogan has finished filming next Alan Partridge series

The 59-year-old actor is returning as his satirical hapless broadcaster in new BBC show 'Alan Partridge's How Are You?', which was previously known as 'And Did Those Feet...'

Appearing on 'BBC Breakfast', Steve said: "I just finished shooting yet another Alan Partridge series.

"I'm not sure when it's out... it's soon-ish.

"It's called 'How Are You?' and it's about the mental health of the nation; a very serious subject matter, that he mangles."

News of the series was first reported almost six years ago, but filming finally got underway in southeast England last May.

Last year, the BBC confirmed the six part show will follow Alan as he settles back into life in the UK following a year living in Saudi Arabia.

An announcement from the BBC teased: "What begins as a documentary about homecoming soon morphs into something more personal, as Alan realises that the happiness he thought he’d feel at being back in Norwich just hasn’t materialised. Something’s missing."

Alan will then go "on a quest to understand his funk" exploring topics such as home life, work, relationships and nature and how they "play a part in keeping us funk-free".

The synopsis added: "And if he ends up being seen as a mental health champion for the middle-aged, who’s also a good fit to present other issues-led documentary strands, so be it."

A statement from Alan himself explained how he "felt incomplete" living in the middle east.

He said: "The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves, but has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction and transport.

"It directs some $69 billion to military expenditure each year. And yet despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete."