Steve Pemberton claims that fans keep their distance from him because of the creepy characters he plays.

Steve Pemberton thinks his dark comedy characters unsettle fans

The 57-year-old actor has starred in black comedy programmes such as The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9 and thinks that members of the public are reluctant to approach him because of the surreal nature of his work.

Steve is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I was on a bus and I kept seeing this woman look round at me.

"I'm quite approachable. You could've come up and spoken to me.

"Maybe people are scared of those characters and therefore they think I'm some kind of strange and twisted person."

Steve and his comedy partner Reece Shearsmith brought the anthology series Inside No. 9 to an end last year after nine series and the pair had "no doubt" that it was the right time to conclude the show.

The former Benidorm actor said at the time: "We're not treating it too differently to any of the series really - it's always manic! People keep asking us how we feel, but we're just focusing on making this. I think filming the last episode will be hard. We feel really lucky to have got to nine. We don't have any doubts that it's the right time to leave it while people are still enjoying it and finding it surprising. The moment a show becomes predictable, it's dead for us."

Pemberton revealed that the pair incorporated in an episode about classical music's supposed 'Curse of the Ninth' as they knew it would be thematically good for the final series.

He said: "We've been talking about one episode called 'The Curse Of The Ninth' for a long time - it's about a superstition in classical music that once you've composed your ninth symphony, you're going to die. We thought it was good thematically to save this one for the ninth series - hopefully we won't drop dead next week!"

Reece admitted that the duo had included a "lifetime of ideas" on the BBC show during its decade-long run.

The 55-year-old star said: "We didn't know we'd be doing it for 10 years.

"Every series was a surprise to us. We've done so many different things - a lifetime of ideas. We just wish it was Inside No 2, then we'd have been done years ago!"