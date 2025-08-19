Steven Moffat has written a new drama about life inside 10 Downing Street.

The former Doctor Who showrunner's new programme, Number 10, will air on Channel 4 and follows the life of the staff and residents, including a fictional prime minister, as they navigate crises on both the global stage and closer to home.

A synopsis for the show teased: "The government will be fictional, but the problems will be real. We'll never know which party is in power, because once the whole world hits the fan it barely matters.

"This is a show about the building and everyone inside. Not just the prime minister upstairs, but the conspiracy theorist who runs the cafe three floors below, the man who repairs the lift that never works, the madly ambitious 'advisors' fighting for office space in cupboards. Oh, and of course, the cat."

No casting has been announced, or a release date, but Steven's Douglas is Cancelled director Ben Palmer and executive producer Sue Vertue will be returning to work with the Sherlock co-creator again.

Sue said: "We are excited to be working with Channel 4 on Number 10, which is a passion project for Steven. He says there are three famous doors in the world; he's done 221B Baker Street and the TARDIS – now he's going to do the real one."

Gwawr Lloyd, acting head of drama at Channel 4, added: "We're thrilled to be bringing Number 10 to Channel 4, a bold, brilliant and witty new drama from the exceptional mind of Steven Moffat and the powerhouse team at Hartswood Films.

"Number 10 will offer a rare glimpse behind the doors of the world’s most iconic political residences which will take viewers from the high-stakes decisions of leadership to the lives of the staff who keep the house running.

"An insightful and entertaining twist on a state of the nation drama."