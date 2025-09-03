Davina McCall's new dating show is already being eyed for a second series.

Davina McCall hosts Stranded On Honeymoon Island

Stranded On Honeymoon Island only makes its debut on BBC One on Wednesday (03.09.25) night but producers are said to be so confident it will be a hit with viewers, there are already plans underway to make a follow-up to broadcast next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The Beeb has long wanted some kind of dating show that can begin to challenge the dominance of Love Island.

“It doesn’t want the exact same format, just something that can provide a similar kind of tropical, steamy vibe — and bosses think that’s what they’ve got on their hands here.

“Of course, they’ll wait to see what the audience reaction is, but execs have already cast their eye over early versions of the series and are feeling confident.

“They already seem to want to ‘renew their vows’ with the show.”

The new show sees 12 singles going on a honeymoon with a partner they only met for five minutes at a speed dating event.

The newly-formed couples each get stranded on their own remote, tropical beaches as they're faced with having to communicate and collaborate to cope.

According to the BBC, the dating show "seeks to discover if, away from the distractions of modern-day life, love can thrive in isolation".

Davina added: "Everybody, the viewer and the people taking part, can really learn something from this show about themselves, about each other, about the human condition and even if they don’t end up with somebody, everybody learns something they can take into their next relationship, and I love that about it."

The TV star insisted the "deep learning" for those on the show provides a unique prospect for viewers and the people taking part.

She added: "I think it really cements what they want and what’s important in life."

And she predicted viewers will be "hooked" right from the get-go.

Asked what people can expect, she said: "To get totally addicted. You watch one episode and you’re like 'Oh My God, I want to see who else is going to come and get married' and once you’ve seen the first two, you’re in.

"Just brace yourself to get totally hooked, you’re going to love it!"

Stranded on Honeymoon Island will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and iPlayer.