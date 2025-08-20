Strictly Come Dancing starts on September 20.

The 2025 Strictly Come Dancing judging panel

The hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance competition will begin with the annual pre-recorded launch show at Elstree Studios, in which the show's hosts Tess Daly, 56, and Claudia Winkleman, 53, will pair up the 15 celebrities taking part in the programme with their professional dance partners.

A week later, on September 27, the main run of the Saturday live shows will kick off.

Keeping in line with tradition, the first live show will not see a celebrity and their dance partner leave the contest, and the first pre-recorded Sunday results show will air on Sunday, October 5.

The first results show will combine each routine's points from weeks one and two made by the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, 60, Motsi Mabuse, 44, Shirley Ballas, 64, and Anton Du Beke, 59 - with the viewers' votes.

The dance couple with the fewest votes will be booted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC has confirmed that the show will return to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday, November 22, before the programme returns to Elstree on Saturday, November 29.

And the Strictly Come Dancing live final will air on Saturday, December 20 - five days before Christmas Day.

The corporation has recently unveiled the 15 celebrities who will battle it out to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

These are Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 36 - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

Also, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, 46, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will grace the ballroom floor.

In addition, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, 34, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were also confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And completing this year's line-up are Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38, and Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, 49.