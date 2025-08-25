Ross King is desperate to avoid being booted off Strictly Come Dancing first.

Ross King is taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The 63-year-old presenter claimed in Monday's (25.08.25) episode of ITV's Lorraine that "with the bookies", he is "15-1 to win" the hit BBC Latin and ballroom celebrity dance show.

He told Ranvir Singh, 48 - who stood in for Lorraine Kelly, 65: "I've discovered today with the bookies that I'm last; I'm 15-1 to win - so the pressure's really on for me now!"

Ross - who is Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles correspondent - is also feeling "a little bit" of pressure to be representing the two ITV daytime programmes on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He added: "I'm feeling a little bit of pressure that I'm representing Lorraine.

"I saw Alice Beer [This Morning's consumer expert] who said, 'You're representing [ITV] daytime.'

"And then, of course, here [in Scotland] they're saying, 'You're representing Scotland.'"

Ross says his training for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing - which begins with the launch show on September 20, where he and the 14 other contestants will find out their dance partners - is going well.

Although he admitted to have piled on the pounds after his nephew Ewan and niece Holly made him a huge Sunday Roast yesterday (24.08.25).

Ross quipped: "I've been trying to keep up the training, but yesterday, my nephew Ewan and my niece Holly made me the biggest Sunday Roast that I've had in years, so that's all gone a bit wrong.

"And also, I've been partaking in what is very much a delicacy here, it's a roll and slice - which is a roll with sliced sausage [in it]."

The star - who will be battling it out against the likes of Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, and EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, 46 - spoke to Ranvir from Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in his home city of Glasgow, to film an introductory background about himself for the launch show.

Speaking about being in Glasgow, Ross said: "This is the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum - one of my favourite places right here in the heart of the west end of Glasgow.

"The sun is shining, Glasgow has never looked better, the architecture.

"I've seen so much of it as well because I've not been particularly training, but I have been walking a lot, so to actually see this wonderful city from a walking point of view, to see the architecture."

He added: "[Glasgow] is where I started my career.

"I was 16, joined the local radio station - Radio Clyde - I saw my old mate who gave me my job, still one of my best friends, I've seen some school mates, as well, while I've been here.

"It's just wonderful, and this is just one of the warmest, friendliest cities in the world, and it's just been lovely coming back.

"It makes me think of my mum and dad - you know the minute I do that, I'll get emotional, so I'll stop that part.

"So, it's just been brilliant here.”