Wynne Evans, Toyah and Dr Punam Krishan have all been announced for 'Srtictly Come Dancing'.

Toyah has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing

The trio of contestants were confirmed on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show on Tuesday (06.08.24), joining previously announced stars JB Gill from JLS and comedian Chris McCausland.

Singer Wynne - who is known for his role as Gio Compario in the Go.compare insurance adverts - is nervous about joining the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition, but he's "taking inspiration" from comedian Bill Bailey, who won in 2020.

He's most excited for the "classic ballroom" routines given his love for opera, but he told Vernon: "The stuff I'm really nervous about is the stuff that requires a bit of jumping.

"I represent every portly middle aged father out there... I'm kind of a bit nervous about that, but I'm taking inspiration from Bill Bailey. He was brilliant on it, so that's my inspiration."

In a statement, he added he was "honestly still pinching myself", saying: "What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines.

"Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!"

Meanwhile, Toyah also appeared on Vernon's show and admitted she is "super excited" for the show, noting that "music makes [her] want to dance".

Reflecting on keeping her 'Strictly' booking a secret, the 'It's A Mystery' hitmaker revealed she has been desperate to shout it out from stages across the country.

She said: "I have lied to my family, my friends, I've done so many festivals this summer. I just wanted to say, 'Guess what I'm doing!'"

Dr Punam Krishan, who appears on 'BBC Morning Live' and works as a GP, was the third name announced on Vernon's show.

She admitted she's stunned to be taking part, saying: "I can't believe this is happening to somebody like me, it feels mad!"

She's most excited for the "sexy" Paso Doble, noting while it'll be a challenge, she loves watching the routine each year as a fan.

She added: "I think [it] would be really challenging, but it's the one I look forward to watching the most every year."