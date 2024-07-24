Anthony Ogogo has claimed 'Strictly Come Dancing' bosses made him "cover" up his scar.

Anthony Ogogo has reflected on his Strictly Come Dancing experience

The retired boxer turned professional wrestler was recovering from a shoulder injury when he appeared on the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition in 2015, and while he heaped praise on his "brilliant" dance partner Oti Mabuse, he was disappointed not to be able to display the effects of an infection he caught after surgery.

He told Sky News: "I wanted the scar to show how much pain I was going through but they covered it up and they made a point one day saying 'we don't want it on TV'.

"I said 'I want to show the public to know how much pain I'm going through' and they made a comment, they were like just 'cover the scars'.

"They made it clear I had to cover the scars."

The 35-year-old sportsman - who is contracted to WWE rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) - was kicked out of the show just three weeks in, despite being told his shoulder injury "wouldn't be an issue".

He recalled: "When I did it, they were like 'oh your shoulder's bad, maybe it's time to go home', that's the impression I got. It was frustrating. It could've been amazing."

He praised those who have spoken up about their experiences on the show, which has come under fire with allegations of misconduct by professional dancers in rehearsals.

Ogogo admitted he would return to the programme, but added: "I'm not saying you lose free will but you're very aware you're in this intense fishbowl of pressure and emotion.

"It's live TV, the BBC... you want to do really well. I'm a strong-willed person and even I buckled under that pressure."

pro dancers Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice both departed the series following allegations about their behaviour in training.

Pernice has denied "any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour".

Di Prima was axed amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott.

The dancer has since admitted he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure, and said his "intense passion and determination to win" might have "affected [his] training regime".

And the BBC director general Tim Davie has since said in a news briefing: "I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive.

"That’s something we do need to reflect on and I’m sorry about that."