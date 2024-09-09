The 'Strictly Come Dancing' chaperones are "sat away in a corner", according to Shayne Ward.

Shayne Ward will star on the new series

The 39-year-old actor is set to compete on the long-running TV show, and Shayne has explained what it's like to work alongside the chaperones, who were hired amid the ongoing abuse allegations that have overshadowed 'Strictly' in recent months.

Shayne told MailOnline: "You can't see them, but they're there. If you ever need them, just call and they're there.

"If you need that duty of care or if you feel like you need anything, something on your mind or worried about anything, or just have a chat, they're there."

The pop star noted that while the chaperones are always present, they're not always visible.

Shayne - who won the second series of 'The X Factor' back in 2005 - explained: "They're not on your shoulder, [they're] just sat away in a corner."

The BBC announced plans to hire chaperones earlier this year, and Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Director of Unscripted, promised at the time that the corporation would take any allegations very seriously.

She said in a statement: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act."

Kate noted that the allegations "fundamentally related to training and rehearsals".

However, she hoped that the issue would be addressed by introducing a new range of measures.

She said: "Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals. The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production."